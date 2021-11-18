VofV: Organic Farming – Selling Health, Well-Being and Lifestyle

This episode of the Voices of the Valley podcast is brought to you today by the Western Growers Association. Supporting producers that grow the best medicine in the world. Find out more at WGA.com.

Organic agriculture is more than just about eating healthy; it’s a lifestyle. Tonya Antle, Co-founder and EVP of the Organic Produce Network, was among the industry pioneers who helped build the organic industry from scratch. In this episode, she shares how to create consumer confidence with burgeoning and unknown industries…because she did it with organic agriculture. She also reveals how to identify opportunities to expand, change the mindset of both consumers and farmers, and how to meet your triple bottom line (profit, people and the planet).