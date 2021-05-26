VofV: Moving Technology Forward Through Teamwork

This episode of the Voices of the Valley podcast is brought to you today by the Western Growers Association. Supporting producers that grow the best medicine in the world. Find out more at WGA.com.

Voices of the Valley is back with a brand new episode on how agricultural technology has evolved in 2020 and 2021.

Candace Wilson, who led operations at Seminis/Monsanto/Bayer for the past 15 years and now serves as Vice President of Business Development at GreenVenus, touches on the incremental gains in both traditional and new breeding, and speaks about the difference between CRISPR gene editing and GMOs.

She shares tips about how to bring real solutions to growers and consumers. This includes conversations that start on the farm and then flow into the marketplace, developing technology as a “team sport,” and taking a global approach to solving problems and moving agriculture forward. Want more tips? Listen to Episode 63 of Voices of the Valley!