VofV: Lemons and Oranges and Limes, Oh My!

How do you bridge the gap between government, consumers and farmers? Casey Creamer, a cotton expert who has now jumped to advocate on behalf of citrus growers as the President of California Citrus Mutual, shares the tactics he has implemented to bring stakeholders together to sort through the issues facing agriculture and create a path forward. This includes everything from revolutionizing citrus packing houses with technology and automation to bringing science to the forefront to educate on the importance of crop protection.