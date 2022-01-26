VofV: Inside the Brave New World of Pest Management

This episode of the Voices of the Valley podcast is brought to you today by the Western Growers Association. Supporting producers that grow the best medicine in the world. Find out more at WGA.com.

With all the mounting issues surrounding pest management (increasing restrictions, buyer pressure to stop using products, ineffectiveness of certain chemicals), how do you protect soil and plant health? Biologicals Queen Pam Marrone reveals the answer. Marrone—who has built numerous thriving bio-ag companies from scratch and discovered countless biological solutions for agricultural pest management—speaks about how to stay ahead of the game as the world moves toward a biologicals-based future. This includes ways to invent new solutions based off unmet needs and the steps necessary for successfully integrating products into farmers’ program. She also provides an easy-to-understand roadmap of how to effectively use biologicals and microbes to ward off unwanted pests.