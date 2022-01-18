VofV: How to Make Tech Adoption Go from Revolution to Evolution

This episode of the Voices of the Valley podcast is brought to you today by the Western Growers Association. Supporting producers that grow the best medicine in the world. Find out more at WGA.com.

In a country like Brazil where extraordinarily-resistant pests run rampant on crops, how are agtech venture capitalists saving the day? By providing young economies and companies an opportunity to thrive. Francisco Jardim, founding partner at SP Ventures (Latin America’s largest agtech venture firm), explains how investment in biologicals, agriculture financing (aka AgFinTech) and e-commerce platforms has paved the way for a tech evolution in the country’s farming community. He also explores the potential of a dual hemisphere strategy to accelerate solution in key areas and outlines the exact steps of how biologics in Brazil became went beyond a revolution to become an evolution.