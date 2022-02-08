VofV: How to Establish Trust When it Comes to Food Safety

This episode of the Voices of the Valley podcast is brought to you today by the Western Growers Association. Supporting producers that grow the best medicine in the world. Find out more at WGA.com.

This episode is all about how to establish trust – and move away from a regulatory “gotcha” mentality! Bonnie Fernandez-Fenaroli, Executive Director of the Center for Produce Safety, shares the steps needed to 1) build a safe space to speak about food safety experiences; 2) be a resource for the industry when it comes to sensitive topics; and 3) battle the biggest issues in food safety using science and tech.