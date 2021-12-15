VofV: How to Become an Agtech Impact Rainmaker

This episode of the Voices of the Valley podcast is brought to you today by the Western Growers Association. Supporting producers that grow the best medicine in the world. Find out more at WGA.com.

As Israel has long been known as an innovator in water usage, the country’s technologists have helped farmers achieve 30% more yield while using 60% less water. How? Ethy Levy, founder of Bridge Hub and Impact Innovation Israel, reveals that collaboration is the key. Listen as she shares tips on adopting innovation, creating the right infrastructure for innovation inside an organization and successfully connecting to up-and-coming startups. Ethy will also dive into Israel’s new tech innovations, discuss water solutions for a global marketplace and provide insight into the right tools needed for commercializing innovations.