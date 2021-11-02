VofV: Hands-Free is the Only Way to Be

This episode of the Voices of the Valley podcast is brought to you today by the Western Growers Association. Supporting producers that grow the best medicine in the world. Find out more at WGA.com.

Voice-to-data is coming to agriculture…and it’s an absolute game-changer. Imagine being able to verbally cite your activities/data and receive a highly-accurate transcription while keeping your phone in your pocket throughout the day and having both hands free to hold tools, work on equipment or drive a vehicle. Then later have the ability to translate that information into patterns or trends that improve workplace efficiency. The agtech start-up company AgVoice Global is offering just that. AgVoice is the world’s first voice-to-data service that allows farmers and the ag specialists that support them to capture fast, accurate in-field insights on-the-go. Unlike Siri, Alexa or Google Voice Assistant, AgVoice specializes in agricultural terminology, ensuring that all ag documents (like food safety reports, compliance documents, etc) are exactly precise. (Bonus: AgVoice CEO/Co-founder Bruce Rasa reveals how the AgSharks Pitch Competition allowed him to leverage the PERFECT ecosystem for success.)