VofV: Global Competition Requires Urgent Supply Chain Tech Innovation

This episode of the Voices of the Valley podcast is brought to you today by the Western Growers Association. Supporting producers that grow the best medicine in the world. Find out more at WGA.com.

On this week’s Voices of the Valley podcast, Dennis Donohue and Candace Wilson interview Gary Loh, the CEO of DiMuto and the Executive Chairman of First Alverstone Group, and Claire Pribula, the Managing Director and Co-Founder of Yield Lab Asia Pacific. Gary and Claire discuss the changes in the marketplace that have resulted in an urgent need for supply chain innovation. The DiMuto AgriFood trade solution was developed in response to these pressures to help growers, exporters, and importers trade with better visibility and easier tracking of finances. Yield Lab Asia Pacific invested in DiMuto to help farmers “do more with less” and adapt to a growing population and increasing environmental stresses. Finally, Gary and Claire give an overview of the DiMuto trials taking place all over the world. Technology is not just a business cost, they say, but a way to stay competitive in the global marketplace.