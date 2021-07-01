VofV: Global Agricultural Issues Require Global Solutions

This episode of the Voices of the Valley podcast is brought to you today by the Western Growers Association. Supporting producers that grow the best medicine in the world. Find out more at WGA.com.

For decades, Peter Wren-Hilton has supported initiatives to address the impact of burgeoning threats on farmers and growers across the globe. In this episode of Voices of the Valley, Peter outlines major themes surrounding ag technology – from New Zealand to Singapore to North America.

Peter, who is founder & CEO of Wharf42 and head of global alliance Agritech New Zealand, shares his vision on how robotics – specifically how automation will complement labor and ways people and machines can work together to alleviate the lack of labor plaguing farmers worldwide. He also speaks about food security spurring alternative methods of food production, such as vertical farming, aquaculture, and cellular meats.