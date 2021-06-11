VofV: Getting Ag Technology Across The Finish Line

This episode of the Voices of the Valley podcast is brought to you today by the Western Growers Association. Supporting producers that grow the best medicine in the world. Find out more at WGA.com.

Hear episode 1 of 2 of the “On the Farm” episode with Neill Callis of Turlock Fruit Company and Walt Duflock of Western Growers. In this episode, Neill and Walt speak about what tech development, adoption, and success look like.

What does it take to get a technology across the finish line? Neill, a NASA systems engineer turned farmer, and Walt, a 25-year veteran in the agriculture and technology sectors, provide detailed insight into how to build and pitch agtech.