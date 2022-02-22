VofV: Forging Uncommon Collaborations to Solve World Hunger

This episode of the Voices of the Valley podcast is brought to you today by the Western Growers Association. Supporting producers that grow the best medicine in the world. Find out more at WGA.com.

How do we create a more resilient food supply for the planet and address both food and nutrition insecurity? By implementing new programs that bring urban communities closer to agriculture. In part 2 of A.G. Kawamura’s podcast interview, he speaks about the steps for creating successful farm programs where 1 + 1 = 3. These include programs where residents in urban areas work hand-in-hand with farm crews to better understand their food supply as well as initiatives that allow you to be part of the environment, rather than apart from it.