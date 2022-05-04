VofV: Don Cameron on How Innovation and Automation Can Boost California Agriculture

This episode of the Voices of the Valley podcast is brought to you today by the Western Growers Association. Supporting producers that grow the best medicine in the world. Find out more at WGA.com.

Don Cameron, Vice President and General Manager of Terranova Ranch, joins the Voices of the Valley to share his experiences with agtech start-ups looking to gain traction in California agriculture. “The ones that tend to come early and listen and hear what we’re saying are the ones that tend to be successful,” he says. Currently Terranova is using cutting-edge technology for automated irrigation, laser weeding and nitrogen capture, and Don says that the perpetual difficulties the industry faces with water, labor and regulation create an urgency to technology adoption in the state. “This is one of the answers for the future – alternatives that work well and are economical,” he says.