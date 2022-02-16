VofV: Dissecting the 21st Century Ag Renaissance [Part 1]

This episode of the Voices of the Valley podcast is brought to you today by the Western Growers Association. Supporting producers that grow the best medicine in the world. Find out more at WGA.com.

With 44 seasons of farming under his belt, A.G. Kawamura shares his unique perspective about the future of agriculture and provides an analysis of the lessons learned from agriculture’s past. Some of the topics he covers? Stepping away from “think tanks” and moving toward an era of “do tanks.” The importance of disruption in sustaining a state of abundance vs a state of survival. How to accelerate change by streamlining the path for environmentally-friendly technology. The transformation of urban agriculture. And more! Listen to part 1 of 2 of Orange County Produce Owner and Former Secretary of the California Department of Food and Agriculture A.G. Kawamura’s Voices of the Valley Podcast episode.