VofV: Cybersecurity and the Virtual Threats to Farming

Do you use computers in your office? Guess what, you’re a tech company. “We’re not in a paper world anymore,” says Greg Gatzke, President and CEO of ZAG Technical Services, countering the common misconception that there is a dividing line between the Salinas Valley and Silicon Valley. “The more reliant you are on technology, the bigger you are, the more processing systems you have, the more vulnerable you are to attack,” he says. In this episode of Voices of the Valley, Gatzke talks about cybersecurity and virtual threats to farming, and how his company bolsters safety in the online realm.