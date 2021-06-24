VofV: Cooperation and Data Sharing for Better Food Safety

This episode of the Voices of the Valley podcast is brought to you today by the Western Growers Association. Supporting producers that grow the best medicine in the world. Find out more at WGA.com.

Food safety expert Tim York expands on the importance of data sharing for advancing food safety. York, who currently serves as the CEO of the California Leafy Greens Marketing Agreement, shares how the fresh produce industry has made several efforts to anonymize and aggregate food safety data, but in the end, they have all fallen short because of lack of trust.

In this episode, he urges the need for trust among competing growers and handlers—as well as partnership with government agencies—to improve the industry’s food safety record and build a future kill step.