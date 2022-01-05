VofV: Changing the Farm Narrative through Innovation & Workforce Development

This episode of the Voices of the Valley podcast is brought to you today by the Western Growers Association. Supporting producers that grow the best medicine in the world. Find out more at WGA.com.

Karen Ross (California Department of Food and Agriculture Secretary) delves into the opportunities 2022 offers for the California farming industry – including meaningful ways to the change narrative of agriculture. She discusses how to create a renewable cycle of economic development, collaboration, new technology invention, and environmental stewardship. Podcast hosts Dennis and Candace also dive deep with Karen on the topics of workforce development, upskilling the current workforce and molding the next generation to quickly advance innovation to feed more people while using fewer resources.