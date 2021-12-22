VofV: Building Communities for Resuscitating Water Conservation

This episode of the Voices of the Valley podcast is brought to you today by the Western Growers Association. Supporting producers that grow the best medicine in the world. Find out more at WGA.com.

What can you do when laws and regulations don’t reflect the current water situation? Groundwater Expert Elisa Blanco shares how communities and private businesses in Chile encouraged the government to invest in groundwater recharge and surface water storage. Her tips include steps on how to build groundwater communities, coordinate capital and human resources, trigger investment in technology and more.