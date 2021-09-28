VofV: Rise of the City Bee -Building Urban Bee Farms

This episode of the Voices of the Valley podcast is brought to you today by the Western Growers Association. Supporting producers that grow the best medicine in the world. Find out more at WGA.com.

Detroit Hives has one goal: transforming vacant lots in Detroit into urban bee farms.

In this episode of Voices of the Valley, Detroit Hives’ founders Timothy Paule and Nicole Lindsey speak about the steps it took to build one of the very first urban bee farms. During the interview, they delve into how their ever-expanding bee farm is bringing diversity and cognizance to bee awareness, rebuilding inner-city communities and supporting bee-saving technology. Plus, they speak about the magic behind local raw honey curing “incurable” colds!