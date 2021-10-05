VofV: Building Autonomous Farm Tractors…and Totally Winning

This episode of the Voices of the Valley podcast is brought to you today by the Western Growers Association. Supporting producers that grow the best medicine in the world. Find out more at WGA.com.

Will C-3PO and R2-D2 be working on the farm anytime soon? According to robotic tractor startup Bear Flag Robotics, the possibility may happen sooner rather than later. In this episode of Voices of the Valley, Bear Flag Robotics’ CEO and Co-Founder Igino Cafiero walks us through the journey of how his agtech startup successfully “exited” and now works hand-in-hand with John Deere to accelerate autonomous farm technology. Igino shares key tips on how to reduce the cost of growing food while increasing global food production through machine automation. He also speaks about the steps for building autonomous technology for farm tractors and how to effectively work with farmers and the ag industry early on to co-develop your product!