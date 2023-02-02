VofV: Belinda Clarke and the Many Ways Science Can Help Growers Adapt

This episode of the Voices of the Valley podcast is brought to you today by the Western Growers Association. Supporting producers that grow the best medicine in the world. Find out more at WGA.com.

Belinda Clarke, Director of Agri-techE, joins Dennis Donohue and Candace Wilson on this week’s Voices of the Valley to share her knowledge about the many ways science works with growers to adapt and respond to environmental and political changes.

Clarke describes the work that Agri-techE does as creating “an innovation ecosystem for agtech bringing together growers and farmers, technology developers and researchers.”

Donohue, Wilson, and Clarke touch on the different industries that are coming to the table to offer agricultural tools from space tech to biology. But tech solutions are nothing without the proper mindset. “Innovation is not just about in-field technology, it’s around processes, it’s around mindset. Innovation is around just doing things differently,” Clarke shares.

The move toward adoption of available and developing resources will be a process, but Clarke and Agri-techE are making the space to provide education and opportunity to the agricultural industry both for England and abroad.