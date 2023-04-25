VofV: Amazon Web Services’ Elizabeth Fastiggi on Guiding the Industry to be More Predictive with Agtech Innovation

Elizabeth Fastiggi, Head of Worldwide Business Development for Amazon Web Services, joins Dennis Donohue and Candace Wilson on this episode of Voices of the Valley to discuss the role she has in supporting innovation to connect all areas along the agricultural supply chain. “That’s what our company at AWS is doing, helping customers innovate more quickly and move much faster as it relates to the use of data and technology,” Fastiggi says.

Fastiggi talks about moving the industry forward with tools that will help unify siloed data and democratize machine learning: “Various members of the supply chain talking to each other is what really matters.”

