VofV: Adrian Percy Talks About the Exciting Rise of Automated Farm Equipment

It’s a pivotal time for ag tech and automated farm equipment. This week’s Voices of the Valley episode addresses the growth of ag tech in recent years in a conversation between hosts Dennis Donohue and Candace Wilson and guest Adrian Percy, the Executive Director of the North Carolina Plant Science Initiative. “I’ve been in this business for a long time and I’ve never seen such an explosion of innovation and technology coming to agriculture,” Percy said of recent technological developments. In this episode, Percy answers questions about product development in ag tech, up-and-coming technologies in the farming industry, AI, and more.

