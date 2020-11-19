Virtual Events Proving Successful for Attendees and Exhibitors

The restrictions on large gatherings due to COVID-19 has resulted in conferences and trade shows being turned into virtual events. Online offerings of the move prominent events have been largely successful for farmers and ranchers, as well as for exhibitors. Customer Business Advisor for Bayer, Rob Kiss said this year’s virtual California Association of Pest Control Advisers conference was a great experience. They were able to provide industry members with information on some of their most popular products such as Luna, Velum One, Allion, and Adament.

“Adament is a 50 WG fungicide. Importantly, it’s in the FRAC group 3 and 11. There’s a lot in the strobilurin classifications but this is a combination of tebuconazole and trifloxystrobin. We find that it provides broad spectrum and long-lasting disease control toward the later end of bloom,” said Kiss. “It’s a great rotation partner and resistance management tool. It’s quick rain fastness and its flexible application in where we can apply it and it protects through dual systemicity.”

The many trade shows and conferences held throughout the year serve as an important informational resource for farmers and ranchers. Adjusting to virtual events has been challenging at times, but exhibitors like Kiss have been working to adapt. “COVID couldn’t stop Bayer from showcasing innovation and we wanted to show people in person at our trade shows this year, particularly at the Almond Board of California’s annual conference,” said Kiss.

The Almond Conference 2020 will be another major trade show that has become a virtual event. The online conference is being held December 8-10. At last year’s conference, Kiss was the recipient of the Almond Achievement Award. Kiss has served nearly 40 years on the Almond Board of California and said that the industry is overflowing with dedicated individuals deserving of recognition.

“The one thing neat about it that you don’t find in a lot of commodities is that there’s great consensus. Everyone works together to move the needle forward to move the almond industry ahead. It’s remarkable and you don’t see it hardly anywhere across the United States. The almond industry is the poster child. It benefits the grower, the processors, and the industry in general,” Kiss noted. “They’re great people to work with, and again, there’s a whole list of them that are deserving of the award.”

