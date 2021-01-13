The California Rice Commission’s (CRC) Annual Grower Meeting is coming up on January 21-22. In light of COVID-19 restrictions the event will be hosted virtually this year. Speakers will presenting information on farm policy and other key federal issues, water challenges and concerns, as well as international trade and policy.

“I’m pretty excited about it. I think it will be very informative. We have a great lineup of speakers including a new presenter who will be outstanding,” said CRC Spokesperson Jim Morris. “We will have a video program that industry people and others that are interested are welcome to watch. All of the information will be at CalRiceNews.org, including a place for you to sign up.”

Listen to the radio report below.

Virtual California Rice Commission Annual Grower Meeting Coming Up

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Multimedia Journalist for AgNet West