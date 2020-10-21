Virtual Ag Labor Forum Coming Up November 17-18

The California Farm Labor Contractor Association (CFLCA) is hosting the annual Ag Labor Forum online this year, on November 17 and 18. The theme for this year’s event is ‘Management in the Time of COVID.’ Farm labor contractors, growers, safety managers, supervisors, and anyone with an interest in ag labor issues are all invited to attend. CFLCA Executive Director Lupe Sandoval explained that the move to a virtual format has had a few bumps in the road but the quality of speakers and topics remain the same as years prior. There is also an added convenience to the online format.

“It’s going to offer great flexibility for people and cost savings for those that know how expensive it is to drive somewhere, to get your hotel rooms, to get your meals. This is a way where you can from your own home have the experts there on your computer, sharing their knowledge,” Sandoval. “It includes 30 different sessions; 20 of those in English, ten of them in Spanish. They’re not full days, they’re from about 8:30 in the morning on to about 3:00 in the afternoon. So people still have part of their workdays available to them.”

Registration information and a detailed agenda for the virtual Ag Labor Forum is available on the CFLCA website.

