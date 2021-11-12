Virtual 2022 Statewide Pistachio Day Registration Available

Registration is available for the virtual 2022 Statewide Pistachio Day, scheduled for January 19-20, 2022. The event will feature the latest research-based production practices to help industry members reach their production goals. The program will include an industry overview, along with various informational sessions covering important topics within the pistachio industry.

The virtual event will open with a State of the Industry address from the Pistachio Research Board. That will be followed by presentations on remote sensing tools for irrigation management, the function and use of plant biostimulants, and water management strategies during drought. The second day of the online event will feature information on aflatoxin research, soil-borne diseases, and navel orangeworm management.

Registration information for the two-day webinar is available online.

