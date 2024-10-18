Vineyard Team Announces 2024 Sustainable Ag Expo Program Lineup

The Vineyard Team has unveiled the program lineup for the 2024 Sustainable Ag Expo, scheduled for November 11-13 in Atascadero, California. The event promises a comprehensive educational experience, offering attendees more than 20 continuing education hours through online and in-person sessions.

The Expo will feature leading experts from UC Davis, Oregon State University, Cal Poly, and UC Berkeley, sharing the latest research and developments in sustainable agriculture. Topics include pest management strategies, soil health, automation, and mechanization.

Key presentations include:

Fritz Westover (Westover Viticulture) on the impact of pruning and training techniques on vine health, scheduled for November 11.

Chandra Krintz (University of Santa Barbara) exploring digital tools for sustainability on November 12.

(University of Santa Barbara) exploring digital tools for sustainability on November 12. Stephanie Bolton (Lodi Wine) and Lisa Finke (Canine Detection Services) demonstrating how dogs detect vine mealybugs and viruses on November 13.

Participants will also have access to online content, including a presentation by Houston Wilson (UC Riverside) on improving biocontrol of leafhoppers through habitat diversity.

With over 60 sustainable agriculture vendors and networking opportunities with 500+ industry professionals, the event provides a platform to discover new technologies and engage with leaders in the field.

To register, visit sustainableagexpo.org.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.