Vilsack, Villalobos meeting Focused on Trade, ASF and Climate Change

The Department of Agriculture released a joint statement following bilateral meetings between Agriculture Secretary Vilsack and Mexico’s Agriculture Secretary. Vilsack and Victor Villalobos met in Ames, Iowa, with meetings focused on agriculture trade between the two countries. In the statement, the leaders say, “We reaffirm the importance of our two nations’ exceptional agricultural trading relationship.”

The discussions highlighted the importance of continuing to work together to advance rural prosperity and to fulfill a shared responsibility to protect agricultural systems and producers. That includes collaborative efforts to prevent the spread of African swine fever and other animal and plant diseases and pests.

The two also addressed climate change, saying, “our farmers, ranchers and producers are on the front lines dealing with the increasingly urgent challenges of climate change.” The pair expressed confidence that the U.S. and Mexico agriculture sectors will be a key part of the solution.

The National Association of Farm Broadcasting and the American Farm Bureau Federation contributed to this report.

