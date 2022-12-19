USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack is keeping up the pressure on Mexican officials to back off plans in 2024 to ban imports of GMO corn. Vilsack planned to hear from Mexican officials visiting Washington about how they’d modify President Lopez Obrador’s plans to ban imports of genetically modified corn starting in 2024. But he also had a warning.

“If the proposal doesn’t meet what we think is consistent with the science and doesn’t meet what we think is consistent with the USMCA, we would absolutely continue to work with the U.S. Trade Representative’s Office to begin the process of triggering whatever needs to be triggered under the USMCA,” he said. “And that hasn’t changed, and it’s not going to change.”

The same message the Secretary delivered earlier to Mexico’s president. Vilsack said he hopes we continue to see corn that’s produced in the United States go to Mexico, and to see consistency and adherence to the terms and conditions of the USMCA.

Listen to Sabrina Halvorson’s program here.

Vilsack Keeps Up Pressure on Mexico Over GMO Corn Ban

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.