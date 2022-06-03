Vilsack on Food Systems in Farm Bill

While announcing more funding intended to help the nation’s food supply chain and transforming the food system, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said the administration views the next farm bill as a critical opportunity to advance the discussion of a transformed food system.

“A vision that includes a fair and more competitive food system consistent with access to safe, healthy, nutritious, and affordable food. One that includes voluntary incentives in climate-smart agriculture and forestry, providing competitive advantage for American producers. One that creates new opportunities for small and midsized and underserved producers,” he said. “And for real, good job creation in rural communities. These are the ways in which the farm bill must invest in order to address the ongoing need for a transformed food system.”

New funding from the USDA included an investment of up to $100 million to support development of a pipeline of well-trained workers and safe workplaces in the processing sector; and more. You can get details by clicking here.

Sabrina Halvorson

