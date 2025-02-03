Vilsack Becomes New CEO of World Food Prize Foundation

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack speaks from the podium at the World Food Prize Foundation’s annual symposium.

Wikimedia Commons image

The World Food Prize Foundation has announced that former U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack will take on the role of Chief Executive Officer starting March 1, 2025. With decades of experience in agricultural policy and leadership, Vilsack is expected to enhance the Foundation’s efforts in global food security and sustainable agriculture.

Vilsack has a long history with the Foundation, having served on both its Council of Advisors and Board of Directors. His background includes two terms as U.S. Secretary of Agriculture and two terms as governor of Iowa. Additionally, he has been involved with organizations focused on agricultural trade and sustainability. His appointment reflects a lifelong commitment to improving food systems worldwide.

“The World Food Prize Foundation has a phenomenal and important history of advancing innovation to address global food security,” Vilsack said. “I am honored to have the opportunity to build on that legacy, working closely with Mashal Husain and the talented team to extend the Foundation’s impact worldwide. I look forward to forging new partnerships, helping bring to life new solutions in the fight against hunger, and championing efforts to ensure a sustainable and equitable food system for future generations.”

In his new role, Vilsack will work to expand the Foundation’s global influence and strengthen partnerships addressing food insecurity. He will collaborate closely with Foundation President Mashal Husain, who will continue leading innovative programming to advance food system transformation.

Paul Schickler, Chair of the Foundation’s Board, emphasized Vilsack’s experience and leadership, stating that his diplomatic skills make him well-suited to engage with global stakeholders. Schickler expressed confidence that Vilsack and Husain’s combined leadership will take the Foundation to new levels of impact and innovation.

Husain also welcomed Vilsack’s appointment, highlighting their shared commitment to driving meaningful change in food security. She emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts to address pressing agricultural challenges and inspire new solutions.

With Vilsack’s leadership, the Foundation aims to continue its mission of tackling global food insecurity through strategic alliances, innovation, and sustainability.

Vilsack Becomes New CEO of World Food Prize Foundation

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour. She was recently named the 2024 Farm Broadcaster of the Year by the National Association of Farm Broadcasting and serves as a Council Member on the World Agriculture Forum. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley and now divides her time between California and North Dakota.