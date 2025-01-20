USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack has finalized a third rule under the Packers and Stockyards Act aimed at leveling the playing field for farmers who contract with meat and poultry processing companies. This rule will provide chicken farmers with greater transparency regarding payment rates from companies, promote stability and fairness in the “tournament system,” and ensure farmers are informed about capital improvements required for contracts. The regulation also empowers farmers by giving them leverage when companies breach contractual rules.

Vilsack Finalizes Third Rule Under the Packers and Stockyards Act