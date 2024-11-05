Vilsack Explains H5N1Testing in Milk Samples

As cases of H5N1 grow in dairy herds around the nation, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack gives us a breakdown of how USDA testing of milk samples for potential H5N1 virus will work.

”When H5N1 first appeared on the scene, we indicated our approach was going to be similar to the approach we’ve taken with other animal diseases, which is that we respond and react as the situation evolves and changes. We’ve recently seen the introduction of H5N1 in California, and for a period of time we thought it was relatively contained in that state, but we’ve obviously seen recently a significant number of increases and a number of herds that have been impacted and affected, despite efforts on the part of California.

We also, at the same time, we saw the state of Colorado Institute, a fairly aggressive testing regime. And the result of that testing regime allowed them to identify precisely where the virus was to utilize a number of tools, including advanced biosecurity. And as a result, they are now virus free. So we see that that system of biosecurity, identifying where the virus is and trying to contain it, at least worked in the context of a Colorado, at the same time we’re seeing obviously where we have a more intense concentration of dairy operations in California, we’re continuing to see more and more herds being impacted.”

