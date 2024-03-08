Vilsack Announces Clean Power Projects

New Investments in clean energy. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack Wednesday announced $2.3 billion in projects to expand clean power in rural communities. USDA is moving forward on clean energy investments in 23 states to reduce pollution and strengthen rural America’s power grid. The announcement includes the first five awards totaling $139 million under the Powering Affordable Clean Energy program.

Secretary Vilsack also announced $2.2 billion in funding awarded to 39 projects to help ensure over two million people in rural areas have access to reliable electricity. Vilsack says, “Rural electric cooperatives are the backbone of America’s power delivery.” Vilsack made the announcement at the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association’s PowerXchange annual meeting in San Antonio, Texas.

American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall responded, “Building new markets for commodities is difficult work and we are glad USDA is listening to participants and continuing to be nimble in implementing this program.”

More details are available at USDA.gov.

