Video: Secretary Vilsack On USDA Efforts for Farmers and Communities Affected by Hurricanes

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack talks with Sabrina Halvorson about the USDA’s efforts to assist farmers, ranchers, and communities impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

Listen to the radio story:

USDA Mobilizes Resources to Aid Farmers After Devastating Storms

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is focusing on assisting farmers, ranchers, and communities affected by the destruction of Hurricanes Helene and Milton. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack spoke with Southeast AgNet about their efforts.

“Our hearts, thoughts, and prayers are extended to all those who have been devastated by the destruction of these storms. It’s just been heartbreaking,” said Secretary Vilsack as he described his experience visiting storm-affected areas with President Biden. He explained that the USDA is collaborating with FEMA to address immediate needs, such as providing food and shelter, while preparing to help farmers recover from agricultural losses.

A critical part of the USDA’s response involves creating flexibility within the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) for those who lost their food assistance cards. The agency is also working with schools to ensure children continue to receive meals, even if schools remain closed. For farmers, ranchers, and producers, the focus is on getting disaster assistance processed as quickly as possible.

“We have literally eight or nine different programs designed to provide assistance for farmers, from crop insurance to the livestock indemnity program to emergency conservation assistance,” Secretary Vilsack explained, stressing the importance of making sure applications are processed swiftly. The USDA is also deploying “surge teams” from unaffected states to help local offices handle the increased workload.

The Secretary acknowledged the significant challenges facing the agricultural community but emphasized that help is on the way. He assured those impacted that the USDA will remain involved throughout the recovery process, from initial aid to long-term rebuilding efforts.

“Americans are at their best in the worst of times, and obviously the folks in the southeast part of our country have gone through the worst of times,” he said. He said there are thousands of people in the USDA and other government agencies dedicated to the hurricane efforts. “This is not a ‘we’ll be there at the beginning and then leave after a week or two.’ The president’s been very clear: we are there until the job is done.”

As recovery continues, the USDA is offering various forms of assistance, including disaster loans, housing support, and crop insurance flexibility. Vilsack urged farmers to document their losses as thoroughly as possible and seek help through USDA offices or online disaster assistance tools.

With the USDA coordinating its efforts with other federal agencies, Secretary Vilsack expressed confidence that the agricultural sector will rebound, though he acknowledged the road ahead will be long.

Listen to the full interview with the Agriculture Secretary here.