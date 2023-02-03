Video: John Deere at #CattleCon23 Sabrina Halvorson February 3, 2023 AgNeTVideo, Agri-Business, Industry, Technology Sabrina Halvorson visits with John Doyle at the John Deere booth during the Cattle Industry Convention and NCBA Trade Show in New Orleans. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Related