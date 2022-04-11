Vidalia Onions Ready for Grocery Store Shelves

It’s a favorite time of year for those who love a certain type of onion. That’s coming up on this land of ours.

One of America’s favorite types of sweet onion is set to ship this month. Vidalia onions are only available for a limited time each year, so Vidalia onions hitting grocery store shelves often signals spring has sprung.

The Georgia Department of Agriculture and the Vidalia Onion Committee announced April 12th as the official pack date for the 2022 Vidalia onion season. According to the Vidalia Onion Committee, these onions were discovered by accident during the Great Depression in the 1930s. The Vidalia Onion Act of 1986 granted the trademark of the name “Vidalia onions” and defined the growing region in South Georgia.

Vidalia onions are grown from a distinctive Granex seed, then packed and sold on or after the official pack date annually. The pack date is determined each year by growing season soil and weather conditions to ensure the highest quality Vidalia onions. The Vidalia Onion Advisory Panel unanimously voted April 12th as the 2022 pack date.

Listen to Sabrina Halvorson’s This Land of Ours program here.

Vidalia Onions Ready for Stores

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.