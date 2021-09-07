How a vermicomposting bin can be good for your garden. That’s coming up on this Land of Ours.

Vermicomposting uses worms to decompose waste and make nutrient-rich “worm manure”.

Photography taken by Christopher Finot – Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0

Worm farms, also known as vermicomposting bins, are a great way for you to make nutrient-rich compost that can be used in your garden. You can maintain a vermicomposting bin in a space as small as the cupboard under your kitchen sink!

Like regular composting, it involves making a pile of kitchen scraps, manure, and other biodegradable items. Over time, the mixture is broken down into rich, fertile soil that can be used as a garden substrate or amendment.

It’s not just any kind of worms that do the work in a vermicomposting bin. Usually, special worms known as red wigglers are used. These worms are highly efficient when it comes to eating – they break down all kinds of waste, from shredded paper to eggshells, coffee grounds to cucumber peels. Once they’re done eating, you’ll be left with worm castings that can feed your garden. The worms regenerate themselves so you really only need to buy worms for your bin once – they’ll reproduce in a helpful cycle of decomposition.

How to Make a Worm Bin – Quick, Simple and Inexpensive

Video by: CaliKim29 Garden & Home DIY

In this video I tell you the benefits of having a worm bin and show you step by step how to make a quick, simple and inexpensive worm bin using supplies you probably already have around your house.