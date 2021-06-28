Vegetables to Plant for a Bountiful Fall Harvest

Some vegetables you can plant now for your fall harvest. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Just as the summer garden gets in full swing, it’s time to start thinking about the veggies to plant for a fall harvest.

Such as beans of all types. They grow quickly and can produce abundant harvests up until frost. This makes them ideal for succession planting, meaning planting at intervals throughout the growing season. You can even start beans in the heat of summer.

Beets are an ideal fall crop. Sow seeds directly outdoors; you can pre-soak seeds to help with germination.

Radishes are one of the quickest maturing crops at four weeks from seed to harvest. Like beets, you can sow under taller summer crops to provide a little shade.

Broccoli can be sown directly into the garden in late summer for a fall harvest, or plant from transplants for a little ease.

Green onions can be direct sown in late summer and harvested through fall and early winter.

Although Lettuce loves cool weather, plant in late summer to early fall to enjoy in an autumn salad.

