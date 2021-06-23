Vegetable Plants that Outshine Others in Summer Heat

The vegetable plants that love the summer heat. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

When summer gets cranked up, certain vegetable garden crops naturally outshine others.

Sweet potatoes, for example. In summer, they produce abundantly in as little as 90 days. Wait to plant them until the weather is good and hot for best results.

Southern Peas, Yard long beans, and green beans also grow best during the hotter summer months.

Hot Peppers grow and produce well from spring into fall. While some of the larger types slow down production when warm summer nights arrive, many of the smaller, hotter types produce well straight through.

Okra is one of the most self-sufficient summer vegetables because of its love of heat and adaptability to dry conditions.

Squash, both summer and winter types, are best grown in the heat.

Other heat loving veggie plants include: Eggplant, cucumbers, corn, and watermelon.

