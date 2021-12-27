Some valuable tips for growing citrus trees indoors. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Image by Henry Damaschke from Pixabay

Growing citrus trees indoors can be daunting, but the effort is well worth it for the aromatic flowers and foliage, not to mention the much-anticipated fruit.

Some things to remember:

Image by Wolfgang Claussen from Pixabay

Overwatering is the No. 1 killer of citrus. The soil needs to dry out between deep watering’s. A Moisture Meter can come in handy for this. Don’t use a pot that’s too big and always make sure the container you do use has a drainage hole.

Place your citrus tree in the sunniest spot as possible. South-, east-, and west-facing windows are ideal. Use grow light if you lack bright natural light, but make sure to turn them off at night. These trees didn’t evolve with constant sunshine and need rest.

As long as your tree is healthy, feed it monthly with organic granular citrus fertilizer.

Avoid exposing your plant to hot or cold blasts of air. And, never place it beside a heat source or near an exterior door.

Check leaves daily for bugs. Common pests include spider mites and scale.

Listen to Cathy Isom’s This Land of Ours program here.

Valuable Tips for Growing Citrus Trees Indoors