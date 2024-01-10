Valley Farmers Encouraged to Apply for Conservation Assistance

Farmers in the Central Valley are being encouraged to apply for WaterSMART funding from the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS). The WaterSMART program, a collaboration between the Bureau of Reclamation and NRCS, aims to support conservation practices for soil moisture management, improved irrigation efficiency, and water resource conservation. Over $2.3 million is available for three new projects in California.

The $1.3 million project with the Fresno Irrigation District supports efforts including the installation of micro-irrigation systems, pipelines, and groundwater recharge practices. The Lower Tule River Irrigation District has $800,000 in funding available to support things like the installation of groundwater recharge basins and micro-irrigation systems. The Tranquility Irrigation District has $300,000 available to assist producers with efforts featuring micro-irrigation systems and on-farm recharge practices.

Listen to the report below.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West