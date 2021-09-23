United States Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai met virtually with United Kingdom Secretary of State for International Trade Anne-Marie Trevelyan. Ambassador Tai emphasized her commitment to deepening bilateral trade and investment ties between the U.S. and the United Kingdom. The USTR office says Tai discussed USTR’s ongoing review of the U.S. – U.K. free trade agreement negotiations to evaluate how a potential agreement could support the Biden-Harris Administration’s broader Build Back Better agenda.

Back in March, the Biden Administration suspended some tariffs on goods from the United Kingdom. No longer a member of the European Union, the United Kingdom said in December that it will suspend tariffs on the U.S. tied to the World Trade Organization ruling against Boeing Airline subsidies. It was a move that trade experts say was a sign that the British government is hoping to resume negotiations with the United States.

The National Association of Farm Broadcasting and the American Farm Bureau Federation contributed to this report.

USTR Tai Meets with United Kingdom on Trade