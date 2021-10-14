U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai met with her Chinese counterpart last week before meetings this week with Italy and a European Commission official. Tai held a virtual meeting with China’s Vice Premier Friday, to discuss the U.S.-China trade relationship. During their exchange, the duo recognized the importance of the bilateral trade relationship and its impact not only on the United States and China but also the global economy, according to a USTR statement. Additionally, Ambassador Tai emphasized U.S. concerns relating to China’s state-led, non-market policies and practices that harm American workers, farmers and businesses. Left off the table was discussion around a Phase Two agreement with China. Meanwhile, Tai participated in the G20 Trade and Investment Ministerial in Italy Tuesday and is also conducting meetings with World Trade Organization members this week. Tai will also appear in Switzerland this week to give a speech at an event hosted by the Graduate Institute’s Geneva Trade Platform.

The National Association of Farm Broadcasting and the American Farm Bureau Federation contributed to this report.

USTR Tai Meets with Chinese Counterpart