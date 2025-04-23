USTR Announces Shipping Policy Changes

Container ship CSCL Venus of the China Shipping Line outgoing Hamburg

The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) has announced a phased approach to new shipping policies following a year-long Section 301 investigation into global shipbuilding and logistics practices. The move aims to support U.S. shipbuilding while adjusting how fees are applied to vessels linked to China.

For the first 180 days, no new fees will be imposed. After that, fees will gradually increase for China-based vessels and for ships built in China, based on net tonnage or container volume. The policy also includes incentives for using U.S.-built liquefied natural gas (LNG) vessels.

Agricultural groups, which rely heavily on maritime shipping for exports, responded cautiously. The National Corn Growers Association said the revised plan appears more workable than earlier proposals and expressed hope that export costs won’t rise significantly. The U.S. Grains Council noted that the final version allows most grain exports to proceed without added costs, particularly for bulk carriers that are Chinese-built but not Chinese-operated.

Industry groups continue to assess the potential long-term impact on trade and supply chains.

