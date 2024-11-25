USMEF Chair Highlights Export Growth and Value for U.S. Farmers

Steve Hanson, chair of the United States Meat Export Federation (USMEF) and a farmer-rancher from Southwest Nebraska, shared insights on the current state of U.S. meat exports and their importance to American agriculture. Speaking about his family’s operation, Hanson described a diverse farm producing corn, wheat, soybeans, and pinto beans, alongside a cow-calf enterprise that exemplifies sustainability and quality.

Hanson emphasized that U.S. beef exports remain competitive due to their high quality, safety, and sustainability. “Our product overseas is desired because of its quality,” he said. Corn-fed beef, known for its superior taste, continues to be a key selling point, helping the U.S. maintain strong global demand.

Looking to the future, Hanson identified market expansion as a priority for USMEF. While China has been a major player, USMEF is also investing in newer markets like Africa, Central America, and South America. Colombia and Mexico stand out, with Mexico on track to set a record for pork imports. Hanson noted that Mexico initially embraced cuts like middle rounds for ground beef, but today, the partnership is bolstered by consistent demand for quality and safe meat products.

U.S. meat exports significantly benefit American farmers and ranchers. According to Hanson, beef exports add $415 per head, while pork exports contribute $65 per head. “The goal of the USMEF is to put red meat on the world’s table,” Hanson said, highlighting how exports add substantial value to the agriculture sector.

With expanding markets and strong trade relationships, USMEF continues to drive demand for U.S. red meat, supporting both global consumers and American producers.

Sabrina Halvorson

