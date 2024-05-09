Using Farm Loan Programs to Support Climate-Smart Production

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) highlights how their Farm Loan Programs can support climate-smart agriculture practices, aiding farmers and ranchers in enhancing environmental stewardship. Loans can provide critical support in assisting producers to adopt practices like cover cropping and precision agriculture equipment, which capture carbon, improve water management, and enhance soil health.

“Farmers and ranchers are already doing their part to be stewards of our land, but some may lack the financial resources to take their efforts to the next level,” FSA Administrator Zach Ducheneaux said in a press release. “USDA’s Farm Service Agency offers a variety of loans that can help those who would like to explore opportunities in their operations to make them more efficient and make a positive impact on our environment.”

Farm loan programs complement existing initiatives like the Conservation Reserve Program and crop insurance options. Ducheneaux noted there are various loans that are available that can be utilized for things like purchasing precision agriculture equipment or implementing livestock facility improvements. FSA’s efforts include streamlining loan processes through online tools like the Loan Assistance Tool and an Online Loan Application, making it easier for producers to access financing. The initiative aims to simplify paperwork, enhance accessibility, and support producers in implementing climate-smart practices effectively.

Listen to the report below.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West