How to Use and Plant the Beneficial Weed Goosegrass

How to use and plant a beneficial weed. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Goosegrass-Pinterest image

Goosegrass is a weed with many names. Such as cleavers, grip grass, catchweed, stickweed, wait-a-minute, sticky jack, and quite a few more. Almost all of its names are related to the plant being able to hook into fur and clothing easily. But’s it’s not all bad. this “weed” has a surprisingly good side.

Goosegrass-Pinterest image

Used medicinally, goosegrass is an effective diuretic and effective for urinary issues. In the past, it was a traditional medicine for gallstones and issues with the kidneys and bladder. It’s high in vitamin C and is thought to be beneficial for inflammation as well as many other conditions.

Plus, it makes an effective trap crop for aphids.

Goosegrass Seeds-Pinterest image

Goosegrass is a weed and can grow in a wide range of environments, but grows best in USDA Growing Zones 3 to 9 in full sun and afternoon shade.

Caterpillars love goosegrass, and geese love it as well. Farmers used to let their geese out to munch on wild goosegrass.

When harvested, good grass can be used in any vegetable dish, soups or stews and even tea.

Listen to Cathy Isom’s This Land of Ours program here.