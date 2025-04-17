The USDA’s April Supply and Demand Estimates for rice, as reviewed by World Agriculture Outlook Board Chairman Mark Jack, showed adjustments in the US rice balance sheet. Domestic use is forecasted at 169 million hundredweight, up 14.1 million from the previous year. Imports were reduced by 1 million hundredweight due to a decline in medium and short grain rice imports to Puerto Rico. Exports were lowered by 1.5 million hundredweight, with a 2 million reduction in long grain exports to the Western Hemisphere and a 0.5 million increase in medium and short grain exports to Northeast Asia.

USDA’s April Supply and Demand Estimates for Rice